POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian unity, Northern Iraq’s referendum, and Rohingya refugee crisis
52:35
World
Palestinian unity, Northern Iraq’s referendum, and Rohingya refugee crisis
Hamas has given in to Fatah’s demands in a bid to foster unity. Could this bring an end to a decade-long rift in Palestinian leadership? And, Baghdad has declared Northern Iraq’s upcoming referendum unconstitutional. Will the Kurdish Regional Government still press ahead with the vote? Also, thousands of Rohingya Muslims continue to cross into Bangladesh, fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. Is the international community’s condemnation of Myanmar falling on deaf ears? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?