Money Talks: Germany Elections 2017
04:32
World
German voters head to the polls on September 24, 2017 to elect a new parliament. Angela Merkel is expected to secure a record-tying fourth term as chancellor. But standing in the way of the Christian Democrats is Martin Schulz. He is the leader of her current coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party. Despite their political unity over the past four years, the two have different plans for the economy. TRT World’s Francis Collings brings the details. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
