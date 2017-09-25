World Share

Money Talks: Germany Elections 2017

German voters head to the polls on September 24, 2017 to elect a new parliament. Angela Merkel is expected to secure a record-tying fourth term as chancellor. But standing in the way of the Christian Democrats is Martin Schulz. He is the leader of her current coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party. Despite their political unity over the past four years, the two have different plans for the economy. TRT World's Francis Collings brings the details.