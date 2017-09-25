Money Talks: Theresa May set out two-year transition period

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British Prime Minister Theresa May says she wants the UK to continue having access to the EU's single market for two years after it leaves the bloc. May was speaking in Florence, Italy, in a bid to reboot Brexit talks that have reached an impasse. The negotiations are due to restart on September 25, 2017. Analysis by Vicky Pryce, a Board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
