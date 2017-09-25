Money Talks: Uber loses licence to operate in London

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
London was one of the first places Uber went to when it began expanding beyond the US. But now, after five years of exponential growth, the British capital has withdrawn the ride hailing app's operating licence. Transport for London says the company demonstrated a serious lack of corporate responsibility. It pointed to what it described as serious criminal offences, but did not give specific examples. For more on this, TRT World's Sarah Morice joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
