Money Talks: Google signs $1.1B deal with HTC

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has announced it is selling part of its operations to Alphabet Inc, the owner of Google. In a $1.1 billion deal, HTC will receive cash, while Google will get the rights to some of HTC's intellectual property. Google will also take on 2.000 employees working on HTC's Pixel smartphone technology. This is Google's second move into the smartphone hardware market. In 2011, it bought Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion. Sourav Roy has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
