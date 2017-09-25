POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: S&P cuts China's credit rating over debt growth
05:52
World
Money Talks: S&P cuts China's credit rating over debt growth
China may be one of the world's largest and fastest growing economies. But rising debt is fueling concerns over its ability to maintain the pace of its economic progress. Ratings agency Standard and Poor's has lowered China's sovereign debt rating. Mobin Nasir reports on the credit bubble threatening China's economy and what it could mean for the rest of the world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?