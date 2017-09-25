World Share

Money Talks: US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady

For nearly seven years up to 2014, the US Federal Reserve carried out a policy rarely seen in economic history. It bought billions of dollars of bonds every month with newly printed money. It was, in effect, pumping in fresh money to stimulate an economy that had, until recently, only recovered modestly from the devastation of the 2008 financial crisis. But with the economy performing well, the Fed's chairwoman believes it is time to start reversing the process of so-called quantitative easing and return to a more normal policy. Discussion with Max Wolff, Chief Economist at Disruptive Technology Advisers, and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.