Money Talks: Rising demand for lithium could help UK’s Cornwall

The phone or laptop you may be watching us on now would probably be a mere paperweight if it were not for lithium. The metal is a key part of many rechargeable batteries and a driving force in electric cars. Much of it is found in places like Chile, Australia and China. But the discovery of significant amounts of lithium in a corner of the UK could give one of its poorest regions a boost. Shaun Hasset reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
