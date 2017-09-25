World Share

Money Talks: Russia’s central bank considering rescue of B&N Bank

Russia's central bank considers bailing out B&N, the country's twelfth-largest lender by assets. It is a turbulent time for the country's banking sector and if the deal does go ahead, it would be Russia's second such rescue in three weeks.