POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Hurricane Maria slams into Puerto Rico
02:22
World
Money Talks: Hurricane Maria slams into Puerto Rico
It has been a season of natural disasters in Latin America. And the devastation brought by hurricanes and earthquakes is going to weigh on the economies of the region for months or even years to come. We start in the Caribbean islands. Hurricane Maria has flattened Dominica. And bankrupt Puerto Rico is also dealing with its consequences. That storm is worse than Irma which tore through the Caribbean and Florida. Mobin Nasir has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?