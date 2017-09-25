World Share

Money Talks: Hurricane Maria slams into Puerto Rico

It has been a season of natural disasters in Latin America. And the devastation brought by hurricanes and earthquakes is going to weigh on the economies of the region for months or even years to come. We start in the Caribbean islands. Hurricane Maria has flattened Dominica. And bankrupt Puerto Rico is also dealing with its consequences. That storm is worse than Irma which tore through the Caribbean and Florida. Mobin Nasir has more.