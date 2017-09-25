What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Hulu becomes the first streaming service to win a best drama series Emmy

The Handmaid's Tale's big win at the Emmy's is also a victory for online streaming service Hulu. Not only is it the first time such a service has won the top honour at the awards. But it also beat other prominent online names like Netflix and Amazon. Let's take closer a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world