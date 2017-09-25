World Share

Money Talks: Mexican shop owners struggle to survive

In Mexico, convenience stores run by local people make up more than half the retail grocery market. But corporate franchise stores like 7-Eleven are moving into the sector, and many shop owners say they threaten their existence. But now, one Mexico City start-up might have a solution. Alasdair Baverstock reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world