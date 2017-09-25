World Share

Money Talks: Ryanair cancels flights after 'messing up' pilot schedules

Europe's biggest budget airline has been trying to comply with Irish regulations over its crews. But thousands of its passengers are stranded in the process. Analysts estimate the cancellations could affect up to 400.000 passengers. To discuss Ryanair's woes, Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership, Cass Business School joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world