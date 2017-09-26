POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Activist Murders: Family believes Syrian regime killed journalist
The family of a Syrian opposition activist and her daughter who were murdered in Istanbul have told TRT World they believe they were killed on the orders of the Syrian regime. Police say that their investigation into their deaths is still at an early stage. However, Syrian activists claim the regime of Bashar al-Assad is targeting its critics around the world. From North Carolina, our correspondent Jon Brain has this exclusive report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
