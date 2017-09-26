September 26, 2017
02:19
02:19
More Videos
NFL Protests: Players kneel to protest racial injustice in US
Athletes from nearly every NFL team in the US took part in peaceful demonstrations by kneeling during the national anthem. It started as a way to protest racial injustice, but it's escalated after President Trump said demonstrating athletes should be fired. Giles Gibson reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos