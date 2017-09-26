What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Self-taught artist gives cars a new look in Cairo

Self-taught artist gives cars a new look in Cairo

From Surrealist icons to a very fine artist. When you buy a car, you know thousands of other people will have the same model. But if you're looking to stand out like some car owners in Cairo, you might want to meet Sara Diab. She's a self-taught Egyptian artist who's giving automobiles a unique makeover with her drawings.