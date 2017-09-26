World Share

Watergate scandal revisited in 'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House'

Let's delve a bit in to the cinema scene with one of the most talked about movies at this year's Toronto Film Festival. 'Mark Felt... The Man who Brought Down the White House' grabbed attention for its dramatization of one of the most sensational scandals in the history of politics. Actor Liam Neeson recently sat down with the press to promote this controversial film. And here's what he had to say.