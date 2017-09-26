World Share

Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico faces months without electricity

Millions of people in Puerto Rico have been warned they could be without electricity for months after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the island in more than 80 years. Alexi-Noelle O'Brien reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world