Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico faces months without electricity
Millions of people in Puerto Rico have been warned they could be without electricity for months after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the island in more than 80 years. Alexi-Noelle O'Brien reports.
September 26, 2017
