World Share

Young artist Merey Senocak pays a visit to our studio

Young artists trying to break into the art scene… A theme that has been dealt with excessively in literature and cinema. And now, we can get the inside story from one such artist. Recently graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, contemporary artist Merey Senocak's upcoming schedule is packed with new projects and exhibitions. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world