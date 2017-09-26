POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany elections
20:20
World
Germany elections
Angela Merkel triumphed in her fourth straight national victory. But the far-right Alternative for Germany party loomed over the celebration. What began as a Euro-skeptic group, morphed into an anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim movement after Merkel allowed one-point-three million refugees over the border. Now the AfD has the third largest number of MPs in the Bundestag. And the party's leaders say the government should get ready for tough times. The question is, will Merkel bend to the pressure? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?