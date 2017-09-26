World Share

Germany elections, De-escalation in Syria and Bolivia’s term limits

Angela Merkel wins an unprecedented fourth term as Germany's Chancellor. But will she govern differently now that a far-right party is in parliament? Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia plan to set up de-escalation zones in northern Syria. Will they bring about peace or more violence? And Bolivian voters told Evo Morales he can't run for President again. But will he do it anyway?