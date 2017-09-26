World Share

Money Talks: Germany's Angela Merkel elected for fourth term

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may have been re-elected for a record-tying fourth term. But the entry of a far-right party into Parliament for the first time in the post-war era, has complicated her job. And that could cause uncertainty among businesses in Europe's largest economy. Adefemi Akinsanya reports. For more, Francis Collings joins us from Berlin and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings further analysis from Paris.