Money Talks: Fourth round of Brexit talks begins in Brussels

03:31
World
The fourth round of Brexit talks are under way in Brussels. It will be the first opportunity for EU negotiators to respond to British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in Florence, which was aimed at breaking an impasse over the talks. The four-day meeting is expected to focus once more on how much the UK will pay Europe to exit the union. In her speech, May offered to continue paying into the EU for a two-year transition period. For analysis, Patrick Minford, Professor of Economics at Cardiff University, joins us from the Welsh capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
