Money Talks: Britain’s hospitality sector to take hit after Brexit
02:34
World
Now if you go to a bar or restaurant in the UK, there's a high likelihood you'll be served by someone from the European mainland. But because of Brexit, they now face much tougher immigration rules, and the industry is worried about attracting and retaining good workers for years to come. And the fall in the value of the pound has made importing essential ingredients and beverages more expensive for businesses on a tight budget. Amber Austin-Wright has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
