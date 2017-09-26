World Share

Money Talks: Northern Iraq's economy at risk of isolation

International warnings that it may destabilise the region have not stopped the Kurdish Regional Government from carrying out a referendum for independence. Now it is staring down the barrel of sanctions that could cripple the economy of Northern Iraq. Mobin Nasir has more in this report.