Uganda Politics: MP's scuffle over presidential age limit debate
Chaos broke out in Uganda's parliament as MPs tried to debate a bill that seeks to remove the presidential age limit. President Yuweri Musevei wants to stand for a fourth term, but the current constitutional age limit disqualifies the 73-year-old leader. Tempers flared in the legislature as lawmakers fought each other after an MP was accused of bringing a gun into the chamber. Philip Owira reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
