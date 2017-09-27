POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Maasai Eviction: Ancestral land being burned in Tanzania
02:25
World
Maasai Eviction: Ancestral land being burned in Tanzania
Hundreds of people in Tanzania have been evicted from their ancestral homelands. The Maasai tribe is one of East Africa's best known but in the past few weeks many of their farmsteads have been burned down by the government. The authorities say they are trying to protect the rural area from overgrazing. Dan Ashby has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
