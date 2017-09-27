World Share

The Aaron Hernandez case & CTE

Former New England Patriots player, Aaron Hernandez, killed himself in April this year while serving a life sentence for murder. Now, his family is suing the Patriots and the NFL, claiming it was the sport that led to his suicide. Samantha Johnson reports on another twist to the Hernandez saga. We also talked with US based journalist Susan Candiotti, who's been following the Hernandez story since the beginning...