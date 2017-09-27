POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Women's Rights: Saudi to allow women to drive for the first time
01:57
World
Saudi Women's Rights: Saudi to allow women to drive for the first time
In Saudi Arabia, women are finally be allowed to drive, after a 25-year campaign for the right to do so. It's the latest in a series of moves by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to liberalise some parts of society. Kim Vinnell has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
