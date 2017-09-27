World Share

Indonesia Environment: Raja Ampat set to be country's tourism hotspot

On the other side of Indonesia, in the islands of Raja Ampat, there is another threat to the environment -- tourism. The islands are a marine paradise bordered by sandy beaches, coral reefs and turquoise water. Raja Ampat is the most eastern of Indonesia's 17 thousand islands. The archipelago itself is made up of 15-hundred islands. It'ss one of the most biodiverse marine habitats on the planet. But it's also set to be Indonesia's next tourism hotspot. And as Christine Pirovolakis reports, development could put more stress on the environment.