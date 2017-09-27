What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Puetro Rico: Trump to visit Puerto Rico on next Tuesday

Puerto Rico is facing a humanitarian crisis after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island last week. With no power and little food - US aid has been slow to arrive. Mark Gay reports ahead of President Trump's visit to the island next week. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world