Strait Talk: Ethnic tensions grow after the Northern Iraq referendum

No city in all of Iraq represents the potential dangers arising from a Yes vote, then Kirkuk. It's an ethnically diverse city that has sizeable populations of Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen. Omer Kablan explains. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.