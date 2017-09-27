POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canada's refugee influx
Canada is receiving an influx of refugees it wasn't prepared for. Thousands of people, many from earthquake-ravaged Haiti, are crossing the US border to seek asylum. And they're coming at an increasingly rapid pace, with almost 200 arriving each day. They'd been living legally in the US, but fled fearing the end of their protected status. Is Canada the safe haven they're hoping for? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
