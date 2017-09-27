POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq’s uncertainty, Canada’s refugee influx and Tracking Mexico’s missing students
52:05
World
Northern Iraq’s uncertainty, Canada’s refugee influx and Tracking Mexico’s missing students
Iraqi Kurds vote to break away from Baghdad. But regional powers seem determined to stop that from happening. Meanwhile, thousands cross into Canada, fearing deportation from the US. How will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respond? And what really happened three years ago when 43 Mexican students vanished? A new investigation pulls the official account apart. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
