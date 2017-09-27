POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe's coin-producing institute Paris Mint offers its unique collection
02:30
World
Europe's coin-producing institute Paris Mint offers its unique collection
We use them in stores, candy machines, telephone booths or even to play games; coins have been in our lives since ancient times. But they're also an important reminder of our history and heritage. The Paris Mint is one of the oldest institutions that offers to show us the evolution of this tiny, metallic object.
September 27, 2017
