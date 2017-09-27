World Share

Roundtable: Extreme Weather

Ferocious storms, bigger floods, more devastation. Extreme weather events are getting worse. Do towns and cities need better infrastructure to cope? Many climate scientists agree that global warming is increasing the intensity of wild weather and the damage it can cause. Last month's Hurricane Harvey caused major flooding along the Texas coast in the United States and showed that even big wealthy cities are unprepared. In the developing world protecting people and their possessions from the elements is even more of a challenge. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.