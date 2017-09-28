POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: UN unlikely to act against Myanmar military
Myanmar Violence: UN unlikely to act against Myanmar military
The United Nations says more than 480 thousand Rohingya refugees entered Bangladesh in the past month, after fleeing violence in Myanmar. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is to address the Security Council on Thursday. But that's unlikely to lead to a resolution being adopted, as China and Russia have already said they support Myanmar's actions. Shamim Chowdhury reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
