Puerto Rico Aid: US criticised for not providing necessary aid
02:23
2017's hurricane season has quickly become one of the most active in the past decade. Multiple hurricanes have already hit the US and the Caribbean. Tetiana Anderson visited a search and rescue team from the state of Virginia just back from Puerto Rico where millions are still without power, food and water. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
