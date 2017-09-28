World Share

Maasai Conversation: Cattle farming accused of damaging environment

There are more than a million Maasai people in Kenya and Tanzania. Many still live a traditional lifestyle, farming cattle in some of the region's most remote areas. But now some conservationists say their way of life could be environmentally unsustainable. because of the heavy grazing needed for their large numbers of cows. Lucy Taylor reports from the district of Loliondo, by the Serengeti in northern Tanzania.