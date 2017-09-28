World Share

Putin Visits Turkey: Leaders to discuss Syria, arms deal, KRG vote

Relations between Turkey and Russia suffered after the downing of a Russian jet in 2015. But since then, they've established closer ties. And despite their differences, the two countries have one thing in common. They both feel increasingly sidelined by the west and are now working towards a regional partnership. Nafisa Latic reports.