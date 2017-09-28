World Share

Money Talks: Bulgarian town learns Mandarin Chinese

It was not all that long ago that many people in China could not stand the taste of fresh dairy products. But as the country's grown richer, demand for milk has soared. Recent food-related scandals have driven many Chinese to look overseas for their dairy fix. And a small town in Bulgaria is doing all it can to satisfy China's thirst for its yoghurt. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world