What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Strait Talk: Turkey's peacekeeping operation in Idlib

As part of a de-escalation agreement, Russia will maintain security outside Idlib and Turkey will maintain the security of the Idlib region. Omer Kablan explains. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world