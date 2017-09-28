POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women drivers
07:54
World
Money Talks: Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women drivers
There have been celebrations in living rooms around Saudi Arabia today. Saudi women will not be confined to the back seat of their cars for much longer. The world's only country to ban women from driving says it will begin issuing licenses to them from 2018. Mobin Nasir reports on how letting women take the wheel fits into the Kingdom's plans to increase their participation in the workforce. Discussion between geopolitics expert and author of upcoming book ‘Saudi, Inc.’ Ellen Wald and TRT World’s Edtior-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?