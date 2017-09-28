POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Puerto Rico Aid: US lifts shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico
US President Donald Trump has waived controversial shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Legislation known as the Jones Act only allows goods from the US mainland to be shipped to US ports using Amercian vessels. But island officials say the restrictions have hampered relief efforts. Giles Gibson has more from Washington DC.
September 28, 2017
