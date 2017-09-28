World Share

Puerto Rico Aid: US lifts shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico

US President Donald Trump has waived controversial shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Legislation known as the Jones Act only allows goods from the US mainland to be shipped to US ports using Amercian vessels. But island officials say the restrictions have hampered relief efforts. Giles Gibson has more from Washington DC. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world