Korean Tensions: China orders North Korean businesses to close

China has ordered all North Korean-owned businesses operating in its territories to close down by January. The move is part of the United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs. Tetiana Anderson has more from Washington on what it all means for international sanctions against North Korea Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
