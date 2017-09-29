POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canadian singer Shania Twain comes back with a new album
Canadian singer Shania Twain comes back with a new album
Musicians who have enjoyed cult success back in the 1990s are now making comebacks one by one in the 2010s... Canadian Shania Twain is the latest performer from that decade to join the list. She has just put out a new album which has created an instant buzz in the industry. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 29, 2017
