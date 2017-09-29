World Share

Creating art amidst occupation in Gaza

If you imagine a life where access to basic supplies like fuel, electricity, food, and medicine are limited, you've pictured what it's like for Palestinians who live in Gaza. So is it possible to pursue a career in art while living there? According to Ramadan Mashharawi, it certainly is. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world