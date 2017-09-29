POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-Russia Relations: Leaders discuss Northern Iraq, Syria and trade
02:11
World
Turkey-Russia Relations: Leaders discuss Northern Iraq, Syria and trade
Turkey and Russia, have agreed to step-up coordination and take concrete steps to end the conflict in Syria. The leaders of the two countries met in Ankara, where several other issues were also discussed. TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more on Vladimir Putin's visit. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?