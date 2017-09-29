POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Harran Beehive Houses: Homes attract tourists and preserve tradition
02:23
World
Harran Beehive Houses: Homes attract tourists and preserve tradition
Made from mud, hay and bricks, the beehive houses of Harran - In Southern Turkey - date back thousands of years. Today locals have moved into more modern types of accommodation. But one family has returned to restore their abandoned father's beehive house, and ensure the region's heritage - is not lost. Alican Ayanlar reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 29, 2017
