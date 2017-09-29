POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kabul Blast: Two suicide attackers killed near mosque
Kabul Blast: Two suicide attackers killed near mosque
It happened near the Hussainya mosque as Shia Muslims were preparing to mark Ashura, their holiest celebration in the religious calendar. One man detonated an explosive vest, and police say they killed a second attacker. The incident raises more questions about security in Kabul. Just a month ago, 20 people were killed during prayers at another Shia mosque in the capital. Journalist Bilal Sarwary is following the story from Kabul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 29, 2017
